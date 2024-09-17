Tigers vs. Royals Highlights
Matt Vierling and the Tigers defeat Bobby Witt Jr. and the Royals, 7-6
Matt Vierling and the Tigers defeat Bobby Witt Jr. and the Royals, 7-6
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the MVP award races heating up in both leagues, the Royals offense surprising a lot of people, Jacob deGrom nearing a return and what team the White Sox could win a World Series against.
Kirk Cousins came up with the clutch drive for a win when the Falcons needed it.
Christian and Alexis react to Arsenal’s big win in the North London Derby. Then Christian and Alexis welcome on Wiso Vasquez and Amelia Lopez to chat MLS. Later, Christian and Alexis talk Trinity Rodman’s case to be the new face of the NWSL.
No. 17 Notre Dame lost two starting linemen, one on offense and defense, in their 66-7 win over Purdue.
Isiah Pacheco has a fractured bone in his calf and will miss at least four weeks.
The big-name rookie receivers of the 2024 NFL Draft showed out in a big way in Week 2. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts analyzes their performances.
“When that line gets crossed, we simply can’t let that happen in pro football.”
Need an early boost for Week 3? Consider these three fantasy football waiver wire pickup suggestions.
Cooper Kupp was seen in a walking boot after their loss to the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.
Rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. scored the first two touchdowns of his NFL career in the opening two possessions of the Arizona Cardinals' Week 2 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.
A penalty in the red zone kept Detroit from scoring just before halftime, which proved costly in the 20-16 loss.
Texas takes over the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll after the Longhorns' blowout of UTSA. Georgia drops to No. 2 after struggling to beat Kentucky.
There was Week 1's surrender cobra moment after Levis threw a late pick-6 to seal a loss to the Bears. Week 2 produced another head-scratcher in the early season,
Puka Nacua could be out until nearly midseason.
The Gators trailed 33-7 in the second half of their 33-20 loss.
The Tigers were down 14-3 midway through the second quarter.
The start of the Seminoles' season has not been great.
After falling behind 17-0 to South Carolina, No. 16 LSU came back for a 36-33 win at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow will miss the rest of the 2024 season with a sprained right elbow, according to manager Dave Roberts.
Reed Harris was wide open.