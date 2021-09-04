Tigers vs. Reds Highlights

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK — Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez has the biggest win of her young career, upsetting No. 3 seed and defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round of the U.S. Open. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., came from a set down to beat Osaka 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 on Friday, pulling off a shocker to advance past the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time. The 23-year-old Osaka had won 16 straight Grand Slam matches and was holding serve for a straight sets victory before 73rd-ranked Fe