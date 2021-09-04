Tigers vs. Reds Highlights
Garneau goes deep twice in Tigers' 15-5 win over Reds
NEW YORK — Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez has the biggest win of her young career, upsetting No. 3 seed and defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round of the U.S. Open. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., came from a set down to beat Osaka 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 on Friday, pulling off a shocker to advance past the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time. The 23-year-old Osaka had won 16 straight Grand Slam matches and was holding serve for a straight sets victory before 73rd-ranked Fe
DENVER (AP) — Antonio Senzatela overcame a leadoff home run by Ozzie Albies, pitching seven strong innings as the Colorado Rockies beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 Friday night. The Braves maintained a two-game lead in the NL East over Philadelphia, which lost at Miami. Charlie Blackmon homered for the second time in as many nights and C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead single in the sixth inning. Senzatela (4-9) allowed six hits and three runs. Carlos Estévez pitched a hitless ninth for his fourth save in eig
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nolan Arenado homered twice in the first three innings to help the St. Louis Cardinals trounce the Milwaukee Brewers 15-4 on Friday night in a milestone performance for Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina. St. Louis hit a season-high six homers. Arenado drove a two-run shot in the first inning and went deep again in the third for his 28th and 29th of the season. Molina hit a grand slam, Harrison Bader had a three-run shot, Tyler O'Neill provided a two-run blast and Edmundo Sosa ad
OTTAWA — Two struggling teams and two struggling quarterbacks met Friday night as Vernon Adams Jr., and his Montreal Alouettes faced Matt Nichols and the host Ottawa Redblacks. Something had to give and it was no contest. Adams Jr., threw four touchdown passes and Nichols never made it to the second quarter as the Alouettes blew out the Redblacks 51-29. Eugene Lewis and Jack Wieneke each caught two of those TD passes from Adams Jr., while Almondo Sewell had a 1-yard touchdown run late. “I just w
CINCINNATI (AP) — Dustin Garneau hit a two-run homer and a solo shot, Robbie Grossman had a three-run blast, and the Detroit Tigers routed the struggling Cincinnati Reds 15-5 on Friday night. Jonathan India and Eugenio Suárez homered for the Reds, NL wild-card contenders who have lost five of six. Garneau's first homer, a liner into the left-field seats, came during a six-run sixth inning in which Detroit had eight of its 18 hits. Garneau, who had just one other long ball this season, got the fi