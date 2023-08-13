Tigers vs. Red Sox Highlights

The Canadian Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros first baseman Jon Singleton hadn’t homered in the majors in eight years and 13 days entering Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. Then he hit a home run in each of his first two at-bats. Singleton, who was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, hit a soaring three-run shot to the second deck in right field off Reid Detmers to put Houston on top 3-1 in the second inning. There was one on and one out in the third when he connected off Detmers agai