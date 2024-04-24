Tigers vs. Rays Highlights

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Boone didn't tie the record for fastest ejection. The New York Yankees manager did think it was among the most unjust dismissal. Boone was thrown out of Monday's 2-0 loss to Oakland five pitches in by Hunter Wendelstedt over a remark the Yankees maintained was yelled by a fan behind the dugout while the plate umpire said it was something shouted from inside the far end of New York's bench. “It's embarrassing,” Boone said. “I couldn't believe it.” Esteury Ruiz was hit on the