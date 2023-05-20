Tigers vs. Nationals Highlights

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Toronto Marlies won't be renewing the contracts of head coach Greg Moore and assistants A.J. MacLean and John Snowden, the club announced Friday. The move by the top affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs came less than 24 hours after the club was eliminated from the American Hockey League playoffs in a three-game sweep by the Rochester Americans. Moore just finished his fourth season as Marlies' coach, while MacLean was in his role for the last eight years. Snowden, meanwhile, had b