Tigers vs. Guardians Highlights
Javier Báez and the Tigers defeat Andrés Giménez and the Guardians, 3-0
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down the USMNT’s disappointing showing vs. France in their first match of the 2024 Olympics, as well as talk about multiple controversies that have already occurred with soccer in the summer games.
Cease threw the second no-hitter in Padres history and the second of the 2024 season on Thursday.
Robbie Ray, after recovering from surgery he underwent last spring, made his debut with the Giants on Wednesday.
As every training camp kicks off across the league, Charles McDonald ponders Dallas' plans, celebrates a great negotiating tactic, and praises the NFC South. No really!
France got the party started at home in front of an enthusiastic Marseille crowd.
France beat the U.S. 3-0 in its most popular sport, men's soccer, on the opening night of the 2024 Olympics.
Bowman, along with Al MacIsaac and Joel Quenneville, were reinstated by the NHL on July 1.
In today's edition: MLB trade deadline primer, the world in photos, top fantasy WRs, the U.S. sports calendar, and more.
Ryan impressed in his MLB debut for a Dodgers team that has been plagued by injuries to pitchers.
The Miami Heat won the NBA Summer League championship with a 120–118 win over the Memphis Grizzlies and breakout Scotty Pippen Jr.
Hauser's extension is the latest payday for the 2024 NBA champs, as a busy offseason gives the Celtics a projected $225 million payroll next season.
After a first half filled with poor shooting, a third-quarter comeback and a game-winning shot from LeBron James helped the U.S. hold on against South Sudan.
Arike Ogunbowale put on a show during the WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix. She scored 34 points, all in the second half, to lead Team WNBA to a 117–109 win over Team USA.
Tiger Woods struggled all year, and Friday at the British Open was one more losing battle.
Nadal's last title came at the 2022 French Open when he defeated Casper Ruud.
While Caitlin Clark isn't competing on the first day of WNBA All-Star weekend, there will still be plenty of stars to watch in Friday night's Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.
'I didn't sleep at all' after hearing the news, Tiger Woods said this week.
In today's edition: MLB's second half begins, The Open's surprising leader, SEC football players' big payday, F1 is set up for an exciting second half, and more.
When you've won majors, you get to make the call on when to hang it up.
The son of LeBron James made his first Summer League 3-pointer, after 16 misses.