Tigers vs. Guardians Highlights

Paul DeJong's time with the Blue Jays lasted less than three weeks.
He was named MVP of the World Series after the Angels beat the Giants in seven games.
Luis Urías joined the Red Sox in a trade with the Brewers and has made franchise history with back-to-back grand slams.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez has rejoined the team after spending six weeks on the injured list. The Brewers announced before their Saturday night game with the Texas Rangers that they have reinstated Tellez and optioned infielder Abraham Toro to Triple-A Nashville. Tellez, 28, went on the injured list with a right forearm issue July 5 and then hurt his left ring finger, delaying his return. He was shagging fly balls in Cincinnati on July 15 and got his fi
The mom of two experienced a "scary and frantic" trip to the ER with her son Bronze
"We're sick animals in a lot of ways," manager Aaron Boone said after the Yankees dropped their seventh straight game.
The Prince of Wales wished the Lionesses good luck for the match and said ‘sorry we can’t be there in person’.
Tom and his three sisters, Maureen, Julie and Nancy, grew up in a competitive household
Jess Carter is not nervous about facing Spain in England’s first World Cup final appearance since 1966.
Little League coaches have long been saying it to rally their teams: “Everybody hits!” The old phrase is a lot truer this year. At this year’s Little League World Series and throughout all of Little League, batting format has changed. Now, the batting order consists of every player on the roster, even when teams have 14 players, to “provide more opportunities, make administration of the events more streamlined, and ultimately enhance the overall experience for all involved,” Little League said i
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cardinals rookie shortstop Masyn Winn did get a souvenir baseball to take home after recording his first major league hit in his MLB debut. But it wasn't easy to get the ball after New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso tossed it into the stands. The 21-year-old Winn was playing in his first MLB game Friday night when he beat out a dribbler down the third base line for his first career hit in the bottom of the fifth inning. Alonso, after being told to throw the ball out of play
What does fantasy football draft perfection look like this season? Dalton Del Don and Jorge Martin debate the best way to build a roster.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a number of solo outings this month, so when can we expect to see them make a joint public appearance?
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Weir was dominant on the mound in a 13-strikeout performance as Canada defeated Brno, Czech Republic 3-0 for its first win at the Little League World Series on Saturday. Weir only surrendered three hits in the six-inning outing. The Czech Republic was also strong on the hill at Volunteer Stadium, striking out 11 Canadians. The team from Regina — which scored all three of its runs in the fourth inning — was coming off a 6-0 tournament-opening loss on Thursday to Taoyuan,
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Max Homa experienced the potential for disruption with betting at PGA Tour events when he said a fan yelled in the middle of his five-foot birdie putt Saturday in the BMW Championship. Homa already was struggling with short putts on a windy day at Olympia Fields, having missed a two-foot putt on the seventh hole and a five-footer at No. 12. What bothered him was what he described as a "drunk fan" on the 17th hole, right after Chris Kirk had left his 18-foot birdie put
All three suspended members were arrested in North Carolina this month
Novak Djokovic thrashes Taylor Fritz as Carlos Alcaraz beats qualifier Max Purcell with the pair on course to meet in the final of the Cincinnati Open.
American Coco Gauff beats world number one Iga Swiatek in a three-set thriller to reach the Cincinnati Open final.
Tom Brady considers his niece Maya to be the “most athletic person” in the Brady family
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored early in regulation and converted the first shot in penalty kicks as Inter Miami beat Nashville SC 10-9 on penalties in the Leagues Cup final on Saturday night. Messi scored for the 10th time in seven games since joining Inter Miami — all in the Leagues Cup competition — converting in the 23rd minute. The ball landed at Messi’s feet after a pass from teammate Robert Taylor was blocked. Messi dribbled past Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman and unleash