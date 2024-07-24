Tigers vs. Guardians Highlights
José Ramírez and the Guardians defeat Wenceel Pérez and the Tigers, 5-4
Cooper held out of minicamp but is reporting to training camp with additional money added to the final year of his contract.
In today's edition: MLB trade deadline primer, the world in photos, top fantasy WRs, the U.S. sports calendar, and more.
Ryan impressed in his MLB debut for a Dodgers team that has been plagued by injuries to pitchers.
Tempers flared, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was ejected. But it didn't spoil another great night for Witt.
The Miami Heat won the NBA Summer League championship with a 120–118 win over the Memphis Grizzlies and breakout Scotty Pippen Jr.
A new weapon for the two-time defending champs. An explosive back switches to a division rival. Here are players with new teams Charles McDonald is excited to see in camp.
The Texans surprised everyone with an AFC South title last season.
Is this the most impressive home run of the 2024 season?
Brennaman was caught saying a homophobic slur on a hot mic, but will return to the booth with the CW's college football coverage.
Hauser's extension is the latest payday for the 2024 NBA champs, as a busy offseason gives the Celtics a projected $225 million payroll next season.
Arike Ogunbowale put on a show during the WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix. She scored 34 points, all in the second half, to lead Team WNBA to a 117–109 win over Team USA.
Tiger Woods struggled all year, and Friday at the British Open was one more losing battle.
Nadal's last title came at the 2022 French Open when he defeated Casper Ruud.
Once again struggling at a major, Tiger Woods summons up all the old familiar questions.
'I didn't sleep at all' after hearing the news, Tiger Woods said this week.
Dalton Knecht posted 20 points and 7 rebounds.
When you've won majors, you get to make the call on when to hang it up.
Caleb Williams is the last Bears rookie to agree to terms with the team.
Video of Argentina players reciting a chant that originally surfaced at the 2022 World Cup was posted to social media after their Copa América win.
Vincent Goodwill and Isis “Ice” Young discuss Team USA men’s basketball, recap Bronny’s Summer League performance and hand out some WNBA midseason awards.