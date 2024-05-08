Tigers vs. Guardians Highlights

Jeff Ross is giving his take on The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady and that particular moment when the former NFL star got out of his seat after a joke about Robert Kraft. As the “Roastmaster General” on the Netflix comedy special, Ross was tasked to roast Brady and took a shot at …
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to terms on a minor-league deal with right-hander Aaron Sanchez, a source confirmed Tuesday. Sanchez made his big-league debut with the Blue Jays in 2014 and spent parts of six seasons with the team. He later made a handful of appearances for four different clubs, including the Houston Astros, San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins and Washington Nationals. Sportsnet's Jamie Campbell first reported the deal. Sanchez, a 31-year-old native of Barstow, Cal
It was like something out of a storybook. Tyler Black was at the plate in his big league debut with the Milwaukee Brewers as his father, former TSN broadcaster Rod Black, and his mother Nancy Black, were being interviewed in the stands. The younger Black connected on his second hit of the game, and of his career, and his father's instincts took over, immediately calling the play. "There's a base hit to right field for my boy, Tyler Black," said Rod Black. "There you go, oh there you go, 2 for 2.
TORONTO — The CFL suspended Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly for at least nine regular-season games Tuesday following its investigation into a lawsuit filed by a former strength-and-conditioning coach against both the player and club. According to the CFL, Kelly is also suspended for Toronto's two pre-season games for violating its gender-based violence policy. Kelly must undergo confidential assessments by an independent expert and attend mandatory counselling sessions conducted by a ge
With the 2024 MLB season well underway, here's a quick look at whether you should feel great about your team's future or terrible.
For most of his life, Andy Stein wanted a job in professional baseball. Last year, he thought he had found the perfect one in Dunedin. “An opportunity was available with the Toronto Blue Jays organization, and I jumped on it,” Stein said. “It was seemingly a perfect fit.” Stein worked as a clubhouse manager for the Dunedin Blue Jays, a single-A minor league team for Major League Baseball’s Toronto Blue Jays.
Tom Brady was roasted over Gisele Bündchen's Jiu-Jitsu teacher boyfriend during his Netflix roast—check out every joke.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — It appears Canadian Nathan Rourke's time with the New England Patriots is over. According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the Patriots have informed Rourke that he will be waived. The move would leave New England with four quarterbacks: Veterans Jacoby Brissett and Bailey Zappe along with rookies Drake Maye (third overall pick in 2024 draft) and Joe Milton (sixth-round 2024 selection). New England claimed Rourke off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars last December and he backed up Z
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Teen forwards Macklin Celebrini and Adam Fantilli have decided to return to North America ahead of the start of the world men's hockey championship, Hockey Canada announced Tuesday. Hockey Canada says Celebrini planned to attend Tuesday night's NHL draft lottery. The 17-year-old is projected as the first overall pick in this year's NHL draft. Fantilli, 19, is electing to focus on next season with the Columbus Blue Jackets after his rookie campaign was cut short after 49 games
Mike Grier was so elated over winning the NHL draft lottery on Tuesday night, the San Jose Sharks general manager dispensed with tradition by coming out and stating exactly who he expects to select with the No. 1 pick: Boston University center Macklin Celebrini. Where past GMs in Grier’s position have kept their choice under wraps until they step to the podium on draft day, Macklin’s abilities and ties to San Jose were too much to keep it a secret for a Sharks team looking ahead to a brighter fu
Doyel is also reportedly suspended for two weeks without pay.
The Indiana Fever star was asked if her "bae" would be in attendance before making her preseason debut in Dallas
Phil Mickelson hints that big changes could be coming to LIV Golf's rosters, and the majors will need to pay attention.
The 'Bayou Barbie' showed she's one to watch on and off the court
Sierra Leone and Forever Young made contact several times in the final furlong Saturday as they tried to catch Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan.
With Monday’s episode of The Voice, NBC’s never-ending sing-off went live for the first time in Season 25. But did all 12 of the contestants really come alive? Read on, and we’ll discuss which members of Teams John Legend, Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay gave the kind of performances that were …
The Hurricanes trekked all the way to New Jersey to practice on Monday rather than hold a morning skate at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday ahead of Game 2. There’s method to that madness.
Roger Penske has suspended the president of Team Penske along with three others for the next two races for their roles in the cheating scandal that has rocked IndyCar ahead of the Indianapolis 500. Penske said Tuesday in an interview with The Associated Press that a review done by his general counsel found no "malicious intent by anyone” and chalked up the incident as a breakdown in internal processes and miscommunication. “We're the same company we have been for 50 years and I'm going to hold my head high,” Penske told the AP.
The Duke of Sussex is looking back at a decade of the adaptive sports tournament he founded for service personnel and veterans
TORONTO — Mitch Marner says it "means the world" to be a member of the Maple Leafs. The Toronto winger has taken heat from fans and media following the club's first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Boston Bruins where he put up just three points in the seven-game series. The 27-year-old grew up just north of the city and cheered for the Leafs as a kid. Marner has one season left on his big-money deal signed in 2019 and is eligible to ink an extension July 1. He adds players in Toronto are