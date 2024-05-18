Tigers vs. D-backs Highlights
Javier Báez and the Tigers defeat Ketel Marte and the D-backs, 13-0
Javier Báez and the Tigers defeat Ketel Marte and the D-backs, 13-0
The Knicks haven't played a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden since 1995, when they lost to ... the Pacers.
The Mercury star's comment that "reality is coming" for Clark and other rookies took on a life of its own.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Tiger Woods is hurting as he tries to find his form yet again at a major.
We've finally discovered what will get Dodgers fans to show up early.
Jon Rahm kept himself in the PGA Championship despite frustration boiling over on No. 16.
“Sunday Night Football” airs at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC every week of the NFL regular season.
Ahead of opening night, Yahoo Sports makes its picks for the top awards, playoff seeding and champion.
We put a bow on our draft season coverage on the pod with the one and only Dalton Del Don. It's been a minute since we've had our beloved 'Stat Nerd' co-host on the show and boy does he deliver in his glorious return. Del Don shares 12 rookie fantasy ranking hot takes that get heat checked by Matt Harmon. Some takes are thought provoking while others have Harmon's head spinning
The last time Valhalla hosted the PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy emerged victorious. To date, it's his last major victory.
Edwards is here for the chatter. And he's goading Murray for more.
The champs are back.
J.D. Martinez's homer in the bottom of the 9th inning ended the Braves' no-hit bid.
Kelly said LSU hasn't "fared very well" in its attempts to add transfer defensive linemen.
The Pacers identified 29 plays from Game 1 and 49 plays from Game 2 they did not agree with.
The Cardinals' nightmare season continues.
Dan Devine and Adam Mares discuss the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves after Monday night’s game 2.
Minnesota keeps climbing up the NBA Finals odds.