Tigers vs. Cubs Highlights
Justin Steele and the Cubs defeat on Spencer Torkelson and the Tigers, 10-2
Justin Steele and the Cubs defeat on Spencer Torkelson and the Tigers, 10-2
As much as the focus has been on NIL payments, the transfer portal and conference realignment, it’s the playoff that will impact college football the most.
It’s a massive season of change at Alabama.
'Convictions Week' rolls on with Andy Behrens back in the host chair and Sal Vetri joining him to identify the 10 deep sleepers you need to target later in your drafts. Behrens and Vetri pick players from each skill position that are set up to severely out-kick their ADP. The two also discuss players to target for Yahoo's million dollar sweepstakes with NBC. They end the show answering your pressing draft questions in the fantasy mailbag.
"Aaron Judge always acts with kindness and respect. The coach could learn a lot from him.”
She's got a long way to go to catch Diana Taurasi.
After bringing back a ton of talent and adding some key pieces via the transfer portal, this may be Lane Kiffin's best team yet. The question is whether they'll finally realize their lofty ambitions.
Neris was 14 appearances away from securing $9 million for next season with the Cubs.
'Convictions Week' continues on the pod this week as we identify the 10 players that are poised to breakout in 2024 and massively out kick their ADP. In the LA studio, Andy Behrens is joined by Tera Roberts to debate and pick their favorite breakout candidates this year. The two also dive into the fantasy mailbag to answer your most pressing draft questions.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald join forces to give their top breakout candidates to keep an eye on for the 2024 NFL season.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts highlights some interesting ADP movement ahead of the third week of preseason action.
Three-time All-Pro Gerald McCoy and two-time Super Bowl champ Kyle Van Noy join forces for the premiere episode of their new podcast — where two legendary defensive players, one still in the game, and one who recently got out of it — chat about the ins and outs of life in the NFL.
Daniels, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, will start his rookie season as QB1.
Aubrey's kick doesn't officially count, but it was a pretty impressive boot.
Daniel Jones' preseason got off to a troubling start.
Caitlin Clark scored 29 points with 10 assists as the Indiana Fever resumed the WNBA season with a 98–89 win over the Phoenix Mercury.
The Boston Red Sox are activating first baseman Triston Casas for Friday's matchup with the Baltimore Orioles. Casas has been out since April due to torn cartilage in his rib cage.
Simmons is a two-time Pro Bowler and four-time second-team All-Pro.
Could Drake Maye win the QB1 job by the start of the regular season?
The WNBA is back after an Olympic break.
Nicolas Cage will play John Madden in a film focusing on the legendary football coach and broadcaster's role in creating the "Madden NFL" video game franchise.