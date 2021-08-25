Tigers vs. Cardinals Highlights

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
A judge ruled that Kane must face discovery in a lawsuit alleging he reneged on a promise to pay a woman $2 million for aborting their pregnancy.
You missed your chance to own some of Tony Hawk's blood. For retail rates, at least.
A fan nearly beat the Freeze. Until disaster struck.
Canada has 128 athletes competing at the Tokyo Paralympics, which opened on Tuesday and run through Sept. 5. Here are five to watch.
Natalie Spooner scored twice to lead Canada to a 5-0 win over Switzerland at the women's world hockey championship Tuesday.
Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Caleb Smith has been suspended 10 games and fined an undisclosed amount for having a foreign substance on his glove during a game.
Rosen is now on his fifth NFL roster since being selected 10th overall in 2018.
Rich Paul allegedly said Nerlens Noel was a '$100 million man.' His next contract was worth $4.1 million.
Winning a title is good for your job security.
"We have got to check 'I' at the door and go forward with 'we.'"
Béa de Lavalette lost both her legs in the 2016 Brussells terrorist attack. Now, she’s ready to compete for a medal at the 2020 Paralympic Games.
J.R. Smith: student-athlete.
Dudley announced his retirement as a player and his decision to join the Mavericks coaching staff on Tuesday.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick said he expects Cam Newton to return this week after the QB missed a second day of practice because of a misunderstanding of COVID-19 testing rules.
The pair had been married since 1988.
As the NFL preseason winds down, who will win QB battles in New Orleans, New England, Denver and elsewhere?
Herschel Walker has filed the paperwork to run for U.S. Senate from the state of Georgia.
Fred Zinkie looks towards MLB teams who are at the bottom of the barrel for fantasy hitting help.
Alek Manoah didn't have his best stuff against the White Sox, but he found a way to gut through a very effective outing.
