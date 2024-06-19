Tigers vs. Braves Highlights
Tarik Skubal and the Tigers take on Sean Murphy and the Braves on June 19, 2024
Injuries have kept Cohen off the field since 2020.
Woods has played only nine PGA Tour events over the last three seasons.
Team USA's Andries Gous batted 80 runs but could not catch up to South Africa in the team's first game of the Super 8 knockout round.
On today's episode, Charles McDonald is joined by Frank Schwab to predict how the worst six teams in the NFL will fare in 2024.
Seeing blazers on Summer Olympics athletes makes you wonder if Ralph Lauren has ever been outside during summer.
These helmets are too cool to keep locked up for 51 weeks a year.
For the first time, HBO's "Hard Knocks" NFL docuseries will follow four teams during its in-season edition.
Day 4 of the 2024 Men's College World Series saw Florida eliminate NC State and Texas A&M move on to the semifinals.
In today's edition: Bryson wins at Pinehurst, Walsh sets world record, CWS recap, Game 5 in Boston, Baker's Dozen, and more.
The U.S. men’s national team will get its first formidable, official test since the 2022 World Cup at the 2024 Copa América, a stateside soccer extravaganza that begins Thursday and, as U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams said, “feels big.”
Blanco stunned baseball with MLB's first 2024 no-hitter in a spot start then kept the Tigers off the hit column through 94 pitches on Sunday.
Eriksen, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the pitch at Euro 2020, put Denmark up 1-0 over Slovenia with a beautiful strike.
Arike Ogunbowale responded to being left off the USA women's basketball roster for the 2024 Olympics, saying she realizes politics is part of the process.
Gretchen Walsh announced herself as the breakout swimming star of the 2024 Olympics before she even qualified for them.
Day 2 of the 2024 College World Series ended at 1:13 a.m. local time.
Albania's Nedim Bajrami surprised Italy with a goal 23 seconds in at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament — though it didn't take long for Italy to respond
Next season will be the end of an era for both TNT and Charles Barkley.
The three-time U.S. Open champion ended up on the losing end of a fight with the U.S. Open course.
The Astros released Abreu, who is still owed more than $30 million, after sending him to the minors in April.
During his pregame session with reporters Friday, Kidd was asked about what it’s been like to watch Dončić navigate everything he’s had to deal with in this series, including immense criticism.