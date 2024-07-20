Tigers vs. Blue Jays Highlights
Jake Rogers and the Tigers take on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays on July 20, 2024
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
After a first half filled with poor shooting, a third-quarter comeback and a game-winning shot from LeBron James helped the U.S. hold on against South Sudan.
Several players took advantage of briefly benign conditions at Royal Troon, but the weather bit back as the leaders teed off.
Tiger Woods struggled all year, and Friday at the British Open was one more losing battle.
While Caitlin Clark isn't competing on the first day of WNBA All-Star weekend, there will still be plenty of stars to watch in Friday night's Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.
Once again struggling at a major, Tiger Woods summons up all the old familiar questions.
At the halfway mark of the British Open, Shane Lowry is in control.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap Team USA’s win against Serbia, discuss Knicks owner James Dolan’s angry letter about revenue sharing, check in on the new CBA and play a game centered on NBA expansion.
Tyson describes himself as a 'glory junkie' and a 'glutton for pain.'
'I didn't sleep at all' after hearing the news, Tiger Woods said this week.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap all the action from the 2024 MLB All-Star Game and the Home Run Derby live on the field from Globe Life Field in Texas.
Better known for his speed, Duran got the job done with his power on baseball's biggest midseason stage.
The generic American League and National League uniforms for the MLB All-Star Game are not a popular look. Bryce Harper is among those hoping MLB goes back to individual team uniforms.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
Amid the MLB All-Star break, Fred Zinkie highlights several players who dominated the first half of the 2024 fantasy season.
Bazzana is the first player from Australia to go No. 1 overall in the MLB Draft.
Will 2024 be the last season in Cincinnati for Tee Higgins?
Jones, known for the Mile High Miracle and his two touchdowns for the Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII, died at home days after his 40th birthday.