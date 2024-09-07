Tigers vs. Athletics Highlights
Seth Brown and the A's defeat Riley Greene and the Tigers, 7-6
The Packers' situation went from bad to worse at the end of their season-opening loss to the Eagles.
Can the Dodgers superstar do it?
North Carolina quarterback Max Johnson says he'll return to Chapel Hill next year after his 2024 season ended with a broken leg suffered in Week 1.
The first NFL drive in São Paulo ended in something weird.
Everyone noticed players from both teams slipping on the field in Brazil.
The NFL's ratings keep growing, especially when Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are involved. Taylor Swift doesn't hurt either.
For the first time since 2006, an American man will play for the title at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Taylor Fritz will face Jannik Sinner on Sunday.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Mets being the hottest team in baseball, Matt Chapman’s extension with the Giants, Emmanuel Clase being elite and make their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down the biggest takeaways fantasy managers should note from the NFL season kickoff game between the Ravens and Chiefs.
Chase said that he is open to playing this season if a new deal does not get done.
If Brady wants to level up behind the mic, he’ll need to be more than just a famous former quarterback.
The NFL is cracking down on illegal formations in 2024. The Baltimore Ravens learned the hard way Thursday night.
The Chiefs barely, barely won in a thrilling opener at Arrowhead Stadium against Lamar Jackson and Baltimore
The Chiefs needed a timeout, and shouldn't have gotten one.
The Chiefs got an immediate impact from their lightning fast rookie.
Dan Devine is joined by James Herbert from CBS Sports to talk about the 6 teams that they are most curious about heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
Nate Tice is joined by Charles McDonald to finally talk about some real life NFL football games.
Let's preview Week 1 from a betting perspective.
On today's show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde share what to expect from Week 2 of college football action. They dive in on Texas needing to make a statement against Michigan, Colorado being galvanized against Nebraska, and share other games to track that have big implications.
Head coach Mike Tomlin is "extremely comfortable" in the event that backup Justin Fields would need to start on Sunday.