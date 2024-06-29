Tigers vs. Angels Highlights
Logan O'Hoppe and the Angels defeat Kenta Maeda and the Tigers, 5-2
Logan O'Hoppe and the Angels defeat Kenta Maeda and the Tigers, 5-2
Temwa Chawinga scored her league-leading 11th goal of the season.
Jordan Shusterman is joined by guest host Rangers beat reporter Kennedi Landry as they try to figure out what’s gone wrong for the defending champs, as well as give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla and preview the weekend slate in baseball.
The Pistons take on a contract in order to acquire future draft picks.
"U.S. Soccer stands firmly against racism in all forms and will continue to support our players."
The U.S. men's national team lost Tim Weah to a red card, then lost to Panama 2-1 on Thursday in Atlanta.
In today's edition: Grades for every NBA draft pick, the NL's crowded Wild Card race, Georgia stuns Portugal, and more.
Here are Yahoo Sports' complete first-round draft grades.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to EA's Sports recent list of the top 25 toughest places to play in college football ahead of the College Football 25 video game being released next month.
It marked the first triple play for the Phillies since 2017 and the first of its kind since 1929.
In today's edition: Panthers hoist the Cup, Vols top Aggies, devastation for Athing Mu, the NBA's French revolution, and more.
We continue our summer 'Flip the Script' series by trying to identify who this year's Jordan Love will be: A dark horse QB that comes out of nowhere to finish as a top 5 fantasy QB in 2024. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon for the pod as they look back at what made Love's year special in 2023 and who could potentially replicate that in the upcoming season.
Tennessee closed out the College World Series with back-to-back wins over the Aggies to win the national championshp.
The Panthers are Stanley Cup champions for the first time.
For the first time, the NBA Draft will be a two-day event.
Buggs has been arrested multiple times since joining the Chiefs in January.
The burgeoning Fever-Sky WNBA rivalry delivered again on Sunday, with the Sky overcoming a 15-point deficit to beat the Fever 88-87.
Not too long ago, the Panthers were an overwhelming favorite to win it all.
The Mets closer had another rough night without throwing a pitch.
Facing elimination, national No. 1 seed Tennessee forced a decisive Game 3 in the 2024 Men's College World Series with a 4–1 win over Texas A&M.
Texas A&M is one win away from winning its first NCAA championship in baseball after taking Game 1 of the College World Series finals over Tennessee.