New Tigers Nick Maton, Matt Vierling homer in spring training debut

Associated Press

Manny Machado continues to be a very rich man. Machado ripped an RBI double on Sunday, the same day he agreed to a new $350 million, 11-year contract that will keep him with the San Diego Padres through 2033, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Machado must pass a physical before the deal is finalized.