New Tigers Nick Maton, Matt Vierling homer in spring training debut
Newly-acquired Tigers Nick Maton and Matt Vierling homered Sunday in their spring training debut with Detroit, a 10-6 loss to Baltimore.
Pitch clock enforcement has been strict so far.
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Kerri Einarson's bid for a four-peat is alive and well, but Jennifer Jones is also a win away from rewriting the record books in Canadian women's curling. Six-time national champion Jones booked an express ticket to Sunday's final of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts when her Manitoba team beat Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville 8-5 in a Saturday night playoff game in Kamloops, B.C. Einarson, winner of three straight Hearts, avoided elimination with a 9-4 victory over Nova Sco
Ian Poulter sat on the sofa at the home he still keeps in England last summer weighing more than ever before and sized up yet another sausage sandwich.
Sir Nick Faldo has ridiculed Sergio Garcia for claiming Rory McIlroy “lacked maturity” by labelling the Spaniard the “most immature player I’ve ever witnessed”.
Machado has had a slash line of .280/.352/.504 since he joined the Padres in 2019.
The Olympic gymnast celebrated with loved ones in the Central American country, which she previously referred to as her "second home."
"The Problem Child" took the first L of his career.
Manny Machado continues to be a very rich man. Machado ripped an RBI double on Sunday, the same day he agreed to a new $350 million, 11-year contract that will keep him with the San Diego Padres through 2033, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Machado must pass a physical before the deal is finalized.
All the attention is on the NHL trade deadline, but there was plenty of juicy action on the ice over the past week.
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Christina Black's opportunistic Nova Scotia curling team stole its way into the final four at the Canadian women's championship Friday. Black won back-to-back playoff games by stealing a point in an extra end. Her Dartmouth Curling Club foursome eliminated three-time champion Rachel Homan of Ontario from contention with a 7-6 victory. Nova Scotia, defending champion Kerri Einarson, Manitoba's Jennifer Jones and Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville were the teams still in content
Charles Howell III started brightly in Mexico and improved in each round, cruising to his first LIV Golf victory.
Wayne Gretzky is the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, but Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is closing on him.
One of the richest men in the world is out of the running.
Ahead of his headliner vs. Nikita Krylov, relive Ryan Spann's finish of Dominick Reyes at UFC 281.
From $40 burgers to four-hour traffic, Insider's author experienced a handful of disappointments on Colorado's ski slopes this winter.
The bad news for Max Verstappen's rivals heading into the Formula One season is that Red Bull's car could even be better. It's scary to think that Red Bull could head into next weekend's season-opening race, held on the same circuit, with none of the reliability woes that saw Verstappen fail to finish two of the first three races in 2022.
The Lightning are sending Cal Foote and five draft picks to Nashville in the trade.
American Lilia Vu rode a hot putter to claim her maiden LPGA crown with a one-shot victory over home favorite Natthakritta Vongtaveelap at the LPGA Thailand on Sunday. Trailing the local rookie by six strokes at the start of the day, 25-year-old Vu unleashed eight impressive birdies, including five straight from the eighth hole to end her campaign with an immaculate round of 8-under 64 for a 22-under 266 total at Siam Country Club Old Course. Vu became the third American to triumph in the event after Lexi Thompson in 2016 and Jessica Korda in 2018.
