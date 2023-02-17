Tigers move weeknight start times to earlier first pitch
Tigers move weeknight start times to earlier first pitch | Brad Galli has more
British Columbia will consider beefing up traffic law enforcement, lowering speed limits and making dashcams mandatory on commercial vehicles, in the wake of two fatal crashes along Highway 5 north of Kamloops, B.C. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said. A driver was killed and a passenger taken to hospital on Feb. 9 following a collision on the highway near Louis Creek, B.C., involving two commercial vehicles and a pickup truck. Almost one week earlier, another driver was killed when two com
Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman is making adjustments to his delivery for the 2023 season thanks to a new MLB rules crackdown.
McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson during Netflix documentary Full Swing about golf’s civil war
McCarver won the 2012 Frick Award for broadcasting in baseball after 21 years of playing in MLB.
The 17-year-old had been in a football academy in Leicestershire since late last year.
Burnes was one of MLB's top pitchers last season but salary arbitration pits players against their teams.
Marc Crawford, who has faced abuse allegations from several former NHL players, is making headlines again for all the wrong reasons.
How many games is your favorite MLB team expected to win this season?
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin said Wednesday he never intended to offend anyone for attending the Super Bowl wearing a jacket that critics deemed to feature an offensive depiction of Jesus. “After talking with my parents I understand how my coat could have offended some people,” Hamlin wrote in a note posted on his Twitter account. “It was never my intentions to hurt or disrespect anyone, the coat is abstract art to me.”
Aaron Judge is back in New York, star shortstops have shuffled off to new homes and a pair of former Cy Young winners have relocated this offseason.
Here's a comprehensive overview of what each team needs and what assets they're working with ahead of the NHL trade deadline.
Wilson Jr. had been at the hospital to receive treatment after being declared incompetent to stand trial following an August arrest
Ohio State was scheduled to travel to Washington in 2024 before hosting the return game in 2025.
Entering his sixth season as Yankees manager, still in search of his first pennant, Aaron Boone addressed key issues facing his club as camp opens.
Two of Canada's most prolific skips will be chasing history at this year's Scotties Tournament of Hearts set to begin Friday in Kamloops, B.C. Kerri Einarson and her team out of Gimli, Man., have won the past three women's national curling championships and look to make it four straight. If Einarson is able to win, she'll tie Colleen Jones and her team out of Halifax as the only women's team in the country to have accomplished the feat. "It never gets old wearing the Maple Leaf and we love that
The winner over two legs will advance to the Europa League last-16 stage
Winning four Canadian women's curling championships in a row was "bloody hard to do in hindsight," says Colleen Jones. Nova Scotia's Jones, Kim Kelly, Nancy Delahunt and Mary-Anne Arsenault comprise the only team to win four consecutive Scotties Tournament of Hearts titles, which they achieved from 2001 to 2004. Kerri Einarson's foursome can join Jones and company in curling's history books with a fourth straight win at this year's national championship, starting Friday in Kamloops, B.C. "I defi
Luka Doncic had 37 points for Mavericks, who lost for the third straight time.
Two people have died in an avalanche outside of a ski area boundary near Golden, B.C., Avalanche Canada said Thursday. Avalanche Canada says a group consisting of five skiers and one snowboarder were in an area known as Terminator 2.5 when an avalanche was triggered. Four members of the group were involved, Avalanche Canada says. The avalanche buried three members of the group. One was partially buried and extracted. Two were fully buried and did not survive. A second group of snowboarders who w
As the Canada women's national team prepares for a game against the USWNT, its players are "disgusted." And they say the dispute with Canada Soccer is about far more than equal pay.