Tigers eager to get back to Detroit for home opener
TORONTO — Outfielder Jordan Luplow was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays from the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday and then optioned to Toronto's triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y. Left-handed pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu was transferred to the 60-day injured list from the 15-day IL as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery. Luplow, 29, played in 83 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season, batting .176 while connecting for 11 home runs. The five-foot-11, 195-pound outfielder signed with A
Manoah's next start against the Red Sox should be an absolute spectacle.
Watch the heartwarming moment Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani ran to greet Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki, bowing to his longtime hero.
Cardinals OF Tyler O'Neill was not in the lineup Wednesday after manager Oliver Marmol called out his baserunning effort Tuesday against the Braves.
San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado was ejected by plate umpire Ron Kulpa after being called out on strikes on a pitch clock violation to end the first inning of Tuesday's game against Arizona. Machado was adjusting his batting gloves and appeared to be calling time as the clock wound down to 8 seconds, by which time a batter must be facing the pitcher under new rules adopted for this season to speed the pace of play. Machado stood at the plate arguing with Kulpa as manager Bob Melvin came out.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah allowed one hit over seven innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his first homer of the season and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 3-0 on Wednesday night. Manoah (1-0) held the Royals hitless until Jackie Bradley Jr. singled with one out in the fifth. Despite struggling to locate his off-speed pitches for strikes, Manoah struck out five with four walks. The Blue Jays broke a scoreless tie in the sixth with a one-out grounder by Matt Chapman, pla
The first turn through the Blue Jays' rotation was a mixed bag, with Yusei Kikuchi ending up as one of the bright spots.
More will be asked of Major League Baseball's batboys with the introduction of a pitch clock in order to shorten games.
Fewer than 4,000 fans came out to see the Athletics' walk-off win over the Guardians on Tuesday.
Shohei Ohtani was called for pitch clock violations on the mound and at the plate Wednesday, as the Los Angeles Angels' two-way star made more major league history. Starting against the Seattle Mariners, Ohtani was hit with a violation in the top of the first inning while working against Cal Raleigh. Angels manager Phil Nevin said that his right-hander was not trying to violate the rule implemented this season by intentionally throwing a pitch before Raleigh was ready.
The former Royal took his first at-bat at Kauffman Stadium since getting traded last season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski investigates whether the embattled slugger is turning the corner.
Will Smith is off to a fantastic start for the Dodgers. While the catcher might come across as boring, his skill and loyalty have him on a path to stardom.
The league plan's to use the new ball in the first half of the Southern League season and the traditional mudded ball in the second half.
The Baltimore Orioles made waves Tuesday, announcing they were calling up Grayson Rodriguez. Who is the No. 7 prospect in baseball, and will he be successful in fantasy?
Baseball produces surprise postseason teams every year. Which clubs have the best chances of joining the party in 2023?
Gunnar Henderson and Jorge Mateo hit solo home runs and Tyler Wells pitched five hitless innings to lead the Orioles to a 2-0 win
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer pitched five effective innings, MJ Melendez hit a two-run homer and the Kansas City Royals broke loose early to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-5 on Monday night for their first victory of the young season. Nicky Lopez had a two-run triple and Bobby Witt Jr. delivered a pair of RBI singles as the Royals opened a 7-0 lead in the fourth against José Berríos and gave Matt Quatraro his first win as manager. “They dumped some champagne on me, sprayed it in my face, t
Tampa Bay pioneered use of the "opener" but this year's starting rotation has an air of permanence for the AL contender.
MIAMI (AP) — Miami star center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. left Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning with an apparent injury. Batting in the leadoff spot with Luis Arraez out on a scheduled day off, Chisholm led off the first with a single to right field. He got caught stealing second and appeared to get hurt after Minnesota second baseman Kyle Farmer tagged him. Chisholm slid head-first into Farmer’s left leg, though it wasn’t immediately clear what the injury was. He