Tiger Tears Into Festive Boxes at Nashville Zoo

A tiger named Felix was in a playful mood during the holiday season, as he tossed around wrapped boxes at the Nashville Zoo in Tennessee.

The zoo posted the video of Felix, a Sumatran tiger, to their Facebook page on Monday, December 20, writing: “Is this a Sumatran tiger or a child on Christmas morning? Meow-y Christmas Week from Felix the Sumatran tiger!"

According to the zoo, the footage was captured on December 18 and part of an annual “holiday-themed enrichment” for the animals. Credit: Nashville Zoo via Storyful