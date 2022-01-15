Tiffany Haddish reportedly arrested for DUI in Georgia
Tiffany Haddish was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Georgia early Friday morning, PEOPLE has confirmed. The 42-year-old comedian was arrested by Peachtree City police officers at about 4 a.m. for a suspected DUI and improper stopping on a roadway, according to TMZ. Haddish posted a bond and left jail at about 6:30 a.m., the outlet reports. Police received a call for a driver who had fallen asleep at the wheel, and officers pulled Haddish over as her car allegedly matched the description of the vehicle they were looking for, TMZ reports.