The Canadian Press

Coach Bev Priestman named her 18-woman Tokyo Olympic soccer roster Wednesday with captain Christine Sinclair set to lead the eighth-ranked Canadians at her fourth Olympics. Canada won back-to-back bronze medals at the London and Rio Olympics under John Herdman, who is now in charge of the men's program. Priestman, a former Canada Soccer youth and senior assistant coach, succeeded Kenneth Heiner-Moller as coach in October. Sinclair, Canada’s flag-bearer at the closing ceremonies in 2012 at London