Tickets and packages are available for sale for 2022 Honda Classic
Honda Classic tickets are available for the 2022 PGA tour event.
Honda Classic tickets are available for the 2022 PGA tour event.
Alex Newhook scored the go-ahead goal with 1:33 left, sending the Colorado Avalanche past the Ottawa Senators 7-5 on Monday night.
Big changes could be coming for the Giants.
The Leafs are back to their winning ways since ditching their relaxed dress code. Coincidence?
LeBron James was suspended one game and Isaiah Stewart got a two-game ban, the NBA announced.
Shumpert is the 12th athlete to win the show, and the first NBA player.
Experts say IOC president Thomas Bach's call with Peng Shuai is more propaganda than evidence of Peng's safety.
Kyle Lowry discussed retiring a Raptor, his highly-anticipated homecoming and his reasons for leaving Toronto in an interview with The Undefeated.
Watch as a fighter picks up a highlight reel KO win – and a graphic injury all at once.
We did not have Gerard Gallant absolutely snapping on Mika Zibanejad after the Rangers' thrilling win over the Sabres on our bingo cards.
The Calgary Flames are doing things defensively we haven't seen since the 1920's, but is Darryl Sutter's group the real deal and can this be sustained?
Rory Dames is the fifth NWSL coach this season to face allegations of misconduct.
With the NHL season well underway, and less than three months until the Olympic men's hockey gold-medal game, the Canadian roster is beginning to take shape.
Here's who to grab on your fantasy hockey league's waiver wire — while you still can.
Week 12 doesn't present a wealth of pickup options. Andy Behrens helps sort through the priority adds for those looking to fill holes on their fantasy rosters.
Mayfield didn't talk to the media because he was frustrated with how he played against the Lions.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is no longer driving the bus for Manchester United. Will the managerial change galvanize the troubled squad? Or do problems run much deeper? We'll find out this week.
Justin Cuthbert argues that Aaron Ekblad and Mackenzie Weegar should make Team Canada as a pairing while Julian McKenzie advocates for Troy Terry to make Team USA.
WINNIPEG — Tristan Jarry backstopped the Pittsburgh Penguins to their third straight win Monday, but this time he let in a goal in a 3-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. Jarry made 30 saves for the win, which followed a pair of shutouts against Montreal and Toronto. Danton Heinen scored the go-ahead goal at 3:33 of the third period. Jason Zucker and Jake Guentzel, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Penguins (8-6-4), who were ending a three-game Canadian road trip. Dominic Toninato score
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the New York Giants 30-10 on Monday night. The Super Bowl champion Buccaneers (7-3) snapped a two-game losing streak as Brady avoided dropping three in a row for the first time since 2002. Daniel Jones threw a TD pass to left tackle Andrew Thomas and the Giants (3-7) stayed close for one half before unraveling. Down 17-10, the Giants drove to the Buccaneers 25 on the opening drive of the third q
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Booker had 23 points, Deandre Ayton had 21 points and 14 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns won their 13th straight, rolling past the San Antonio Spurs 115-111 on Monday night. Cameron Payne added 20 points off the bench for Phoenix, which had six players finish in double figures. Phoenix finished with 25 assists and went 45 for 87 (51.1%) from the field. San Antonio point guard Dejounte Murray had 18 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his seventh career triple-double. Bu