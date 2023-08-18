Thursday's best in < 10 minutes
Julio Rodríguez hammers a go-ahead home run against the Royals, plus Pete Alonso cranks a two-run homer on this edition of FastCast
England women reached the World Cup final for the first time in their history following a stunning 3-1 win over co-hosts Australia on Wednesday.
The two have been together for more than seven years, since before Stecher's NHL debut.
Kevin Kiermaier may be on the injured list, but he's still playing a big role for the Blue Jays, both on and off the field.
Toews issued a heartfelt statement thanking fans, teammates and staff while sharing his plans to take "time away" from the game next season.
Seattle Mariners second baseman Dylan Moore's giant gaffe on the base paths turned a single into an out.
As Odell Beckham Jr. gets a new chance with the Ravens, it's fair to wonder what could have been for him.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are spending the school summer holidays
Scott Pianowski examines this season's tight end landscape, which has become fantasy football's toughest position to navigate.
“I’m sorry to hear that a staff member took offense to constructive criticism on how we could improve,” Verlander wrote on Twitter
And will the Prince of Wales be heading to Australia?
The Prince of Wales will be watching the England women's football team face off Spain in the World Cup final from his home in the UK – but these royals are going to be in Australia for the exciting game
Swiatek took a bathroom break between sets, during which she also changed her match kit, before mounting a recovery.
Jake Paul believes if the UFC paid a minimum of $50,000 to its fighters, the sport would be in a better place.
There are plenty of star receivers to pick from this fantasy season, but who should the next wideout drafted after Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase?
Michael Bisping sees no issue with Ian Machado Garry wanting to emulate Conor McGregor.
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Rory McIlroy didn't mind being in the rough at rain-soaked Olympia Fields, except for having trees and a bunker between him and the 17th green. And even that didn't matter Thursday in the BMW Championship. McIlroy found the short grass only six times with 18 tee shots — three of them on par 3s — and no one would have guessed that looking at his card. He played bogey-free for a 5-under 65, giving him a share of the lead with British Open champion Brian Harman in the se
Sean O'Malley thinks Cody Garbrandt caught a break by pulling out of UFC 292.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew presents their first mock draft of 2023 — what do you think of the picks, 1-12?
Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse on the practice fights: “We ain’t taken no [expletive] from nobody.” Micah Parsons treated the final practice like the Super Bowl.