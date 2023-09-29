Thursday's best in < 10 minutes
Orioles clinch the AL East Divisional Title for the first time since 2014 plus win their 100th game of the season on this edition of FastCast
Orioles clinch the AL East Divisional Title for the first time since 2014 plus win their 100th game of the season on this edition of FastCast
Europe's star man, Rory McIlroy, was there with wife Erica Stoll, along with captain Luke Donald and his wife Diane Antonopoulos. Team USA captain Zach Johnson also led his team down the famous steps, accompanied by wife, Kim Barclay.
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox say announcer and former knuckleballer Tim Wakefield is undergoing treatment for a disease they did not specify and asked for fans to respect his privacy after his illness was outed without his consent by ex-teammate Curt Schilling. The team issued a statement on Thursday after Schilling said on a podcast that Wakefield had brain cancer, leading to an outpouring of support for Wakefield — and criticism of Schilling. “We are aware of the statements and inquiries a
Patrick Reed filed two lawsuits against 18 journalists and media organizations last year seeking more than a combined $1 billion.
Here's the latest fantasy trade tips from Sal Vetri, including buy-low and sell-high candidates ahead of Week 4!
Mike Tindall is normally very private about his life with his equestrian wife, and Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall but made a candid revelation about their marriage. See details.
Andy Behrens determines if fantasy managers have overreacted or been responsible when it comes to moves tied to struggling players.
Europe's Ludvig Aberg is thrust straight into Ryder Cup action by being paired with Viktor Hovland in Friday's opening session against the United States.
The world number four – at the second attempt – produced a hole-in-one the day before the tournament gets under way.
After lusting after Kevin Durant last offseason and Damian Lillard this summer, the Raps have once again been left in the dust. Now comes the hard part.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Bucks trading for Damian Lillard.
Identifying the players being overvalued the most by fantasy hockey managers this season.
The saga between Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza and UFC CEO Dana White continues.
One of MLB's most productive stretch-run hitters has successfully turned back the clock over the last several weeks.
Watch NBA champion Jamal Murray challenge himself on the mats against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.
Tyrrell Hatton was in playful mood here in the Ryder Cup media centre on Wednesday, wondering why Jon Rahm does not curse in his native tongue and challenging his prospective foursomes partner to “a swear-off”.
The Ayton move is a major gamble, but there are some pathways to improvement for a Suns franchise that is dependent on massive star power.
Houston reliever Hector Neris shouted at Julio Rodríguez after striking out the Seattle star during the sixth inning of the Astros’ 8-3 win on Wednesday night, causing both benches to empty. Neris started yelling at Rodríguez, who was visibility angered by the pitcher's actions. Neris said after the game that he and Rodríguez are friends, and downplayed the incident.
“Of course I had to answer.”
Ahead of their title-fight rematch at UFC 294, watch Islam Makhachev submit Charles Oliveira to become lightweight champion.
Skyler Brind’Amour, 24, competed in a preseason game at PNC Arena, where his dad won the 2006 Stanley Cup and now coaches.