Thursday's best in < 10 minutes

The Canadian Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Scherzer was roughed up again by the Houston Astros, this time in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series. The Texas Rangers right-hander, who missed more than a month with a right shoulder strain, says he'll be ready for another shot at the in-state rival if needed. Scherzer lasted four innings Wednesday night, leaving with a five-run deficit in an 8-5 loss to the Astros that cut the Rangers' series lead to 2-1. “I don’t know exactly how I’ll be used from here on out,”