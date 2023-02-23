Thursday Morning Webcast
16 WAPT's Meteorologist Christana Kay has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 54th birthday by posting a childhood photo with her parents to Instagram and thanking fans for their birthday wishes.
The anchor weighed in on her co-host's comments about Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) ahead of his Iowa speech.
“I’m not a huge conspiracy nut or anything like that, but sometimes things don’t quite add up” says Texas man George Rebeles
What is the 'orgasm gap' and how does being gay, straight or bisexual affect your chances of reaching climax?
Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.
SPUTNIKIf there were ever a time for the Kremlin to worry about an uprising by its most out-of-control private army, now would appear to be it.Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has gone from accusing the Russian military of treason to flooding the internet with gruesome photos of the country’s war dead.“Who is to blame for them dying? Those who should have resolved the issue of supplying us with sufficient quantities of ammunition are to blame,” Prigozhin said Wednesday in comments to a pro
Klum married the Tokio Hotel guitarist in a secret ceremony
Alexandra Daddario just dropped a mirror selfie on Instagram showing off her sculpted abs and legs in a bra and briefs. Alex loves acupuncture and hot yoga.
"I made a lot of people so much money off my body and I got the smallest cut off my own f---ing body," the singer said during an appearance on Emily Ratajkowski's podcast
Russia tried and failed a test launch of its new intercontinental ballistic missile while Joe Biden was in neighbouring Ukraine, it has been reported.
The singer and the chiropractor — who's worked with Mendes on several tours — enjoyed a hike together in Los Angeles
Tracy Hansen was walking her dog, Gunner, when a moose ran towards her and kicked in the head, and a woman in a nearby car caught it on video.
Mexico is often a top tourist destination for Americans but the State Department recently updated its Travel Advisory for popular tourist spots.
Bryan Kohberger is accused of murdering Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kerndole and Ethan Chapin last November
President Vladimir Putin revoked on Tuesday a 2012 decree that in part underpinned Moldova's sovereignty in resolving the future of the Transdniestria region - a Moscow-backed separatist region which borders Ukraine and where Russia keeps troops. The decree, which included a Moldova component, outlined Russia's foreign policy 11 years ago which assumed Moscow's closer relations with the European Union and the United States. The order revoking the 2012 document was published on the Kremlin's website and states that the decision was taken to "ensure the national interests of Russia in connection with the profound changes taking place in international relations".
Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool/ReutersChinese President Xi Jinping is expected to soon meet face-to-face with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, even as Putin continues to wage a war in Ukraine that has, at times, caught Xi off guard, according to U.S. intelligence.The Russian president confirmed Xi’s planned trip Wednesday.While China has at times been disconcerted with or surprised by Putin’s approach to the war, according to a U.S. intelligence community analysis from 2022, the upcoming
Jennifer Lopez's two children, twins Emme and Max, turned 15 today, and their mother gave her millions of followers an intimate look into their life together.
Kelly Clarkson came to Valerie Bertinelli’s defense after a Twitter troll body-shamed her. A person called Bertinelli “chubby,” and the stars responded with grace.
A woman has revealed her husband of 50 years travels to Thailand without telling her and has been sending money to someone in the country.Source: This Morning, ITV
Over a month after a winning ticket was announced, the winner of the fourth-highest jackpot in U.S. lottery history collected their winnings.