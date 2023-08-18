Thursday, August 17: Extreme Heat Looming This Weekend
Thursday, August 17: Extreme Heat Looming This Weekend
Thursday, August 17: Extreme Heat Looming This Weekend
James Harden will turn 34 later in August and has vowed "never" to play for an organization of which Sixers general manager Daryl Morey is a part.
Jordan surveyed Common's skills at a celebrity basketball game in 2010, but unfortunately was unimpressed, according to 'The People' singer
The Toronto Raptors' 2023-24 regular-season schedule is now in place. Toronto will begin its NBA campaign at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 25. It's the 12th straight season that the Raptors open at Scotiabank Arena. Among its notable contests, the Raptors host former head coach Nick Nurse and the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 28. Nurse was fired in April and replaced by Darko Rajakovic in June. Toronto also hosts former Raptor Fred VanVleet and the Houston Rockets on Feb. 9. VanVl
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The players and coaches on USA Basketball’s roster for the World Cup that starts next week are in possession of a combined 16 NBA championship rings. The breakdown of those rings: Coaches 15, Players 1. Make no mistake, there are some rising star players on this U.S. roster: Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Brandon Ingram and Jaren Jackson Jr. have already been All-Stars, Jalen Brunson should be one soon, Jackson Jr. is the reigning NBA defensive player
The Clippers' 2023-2024 regular season schedule was released Thursday and they will open the season Oct. 25 at home against the Portland Trail Blazers.
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Jamal Murray of the NBA champion Denver Nuggets announced Wednesday that he will not play for Canada in the World Cup, citing a need for ongoing recovery after a long season. Murray was in camp with the Canadian team earlier this month, but he did not accompany the team to Germany and Spain for its exhibition games that will precede the World Cup while weighing his options. “When I came into training camp, I wanted to see how my body would respond after a l
The Lakers will open the upcoming NBA season the same way they ended the last — facing the Denver Nuggets under a national spotlight.
The Heat’s 2023-24 schedule was just released. Here’s the full list of games, national TV info and more things to know about this upcoming season’s slate of games.
Harden insinuated he would rather play in China than the NBA.
The defending champion Denver Nuggets will face the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers host the Boston Celtics among five marquee games.
We now have the entire Nuggets' schedule, and there are plenty of dates Nuggets fans will want to circle on their calendars.
The Canadian actress and model invited Aritzia to her home in Ladysmith, B.C. for the brand's latest campaign.
“They avoid people with a passion and they’re mean.”
Rinna's photos from the trip feature boat rides and dancing outdoors
Former first lady makes no comments or appearances connected to husband’s legal problems
The now-indicted lawyer reportedly made the sojourn to Trump's home with a desperate plea.
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump now says he won't be holding a press conference next week to unveil what he claims is new evidence of fraud in the 2020 election in Georgia, citing the advice of lawyers. No compelling evidence of the wide-scale fraud Trump alleges has emerged in the two-and-a-half years since the election. Republican officials in the state — where three recounts confirmed Trump’s loss to President Joe Biden — have long said he lost legitimately. “Rather than releasi
The Fox News host got out his crystal ball in the wake of the former president's fourth indictment.
"Their marriage has been on the rocks for months," says a Spears insider
Trump accused Barr of "succumbing" to the will of "Radical Left Lunatics" in a defiant Truth Social post.