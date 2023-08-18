Thursday, August 17: Extreme Heat Looming This Weekend

The Canadian Press

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Jamal Murray of the NBA champion Denver Nuggets announced Wednesday that he will not play for Canada in the World Cup, citing a need for ongoing recovery after a long season. Murray was in camp with the Canadian team earlier this month, but he did not accompany the team to Germany and Spain for its exhibition games that will precede the World Cup while weighing his options. “When I came into training camp, I wanted to see how my body would respond after a l