Thurday's best in < 10 minutes
The Rangers are World Champions, plus Nelson Cruz announces his retirement and Max Muncy signs an extension on this edition of FastCast
If the Dodgers ever want to be the same force in October as they are in the regular season, they have to land Shohei Ohtani, the clutch superstar they desperately need.
A complicated TV contract took the Rangers off most screens and away from fans for most of what turned into a jubilant championship season. | Opinion
PHOENIX (AP) — Will Smith's been a really good relief pitcher in the big leagues for 12 years. He's also got a knack for being in the right place at the right time. The left-handed reliever became the first player in MLB history to win three World Series in a row with three different teams after the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 on Wednesday night to clinch the franchise's first title. “As a kid, in your front yard playing catch, when you’re first falling in love with baseball,
Toronto's big trade-deadline addition is set to hit the open market this winter, and will force a big decision from Blue Jays' brass.
PHOENIX (AP) — There was no pool party for the Texas Rangers after winning the World Series. A raucous celebration after the franchise's first championship remained on dry land as about a dozen security officers guarded the pool behind the right-center wall at Chase Field. “Are they going over there?" Game 5 starter Nathan Eovaldi said during an interview with Fox. ”No, I don't think they are." The Rangers could've made a run for the water as they initially celebrated their 5-0 win over the Ariz
CINCINNATI (AP) — Catcher Luke Maile is guaranteed $3.5 million under his one-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds, which prevents him from becoming a free agent after the World Series. Maile gets $3 million next year, and the Reds have a $3.5 million option for 2025 with a $500,000 buyout under the deal announced Oct. 19. The 32-year-old hit .235 with six homers and 25 RBIs in 74 games this year as a backup to Tyler Stephenson. Maile has a .212 career average with 19 homers and 105 RBIs for T
The two-time major winner's name disappeared from the league's website, and TGL has confirmed the departure.
The Texas Rangers 5-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks for their first championship on Wednesday night drew the largest audience of this World Series. However, it was not enough to prevent the five-game series from being the least-watched Fall Classic in recorded TV history. Nielsen and Fox said Thursday the World Series averaged 9.11 million viewers, less than the 9.79 million average from the 2020 series, when the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays in six games. It was a 23% decl
One of Canada's top curlers, Brad Gushue, says the World Curling Federation's planning and delivery of the Pan Continental Curling Championships taking place in Kelowna, B.C., this week is an embarrassment to the sport and the competitors.Gushue is angry about a number of issues relating to this year's event, including players having limited space to warm up and practice, largely because of the decision to hold the event in a community curling club rather than an arena that is equipped with more
The quarterback has shared his love of golf with his family many times before
The Raiders became the first team to make a coaching move this season, dismissing Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler after just a year and a half.
The world’s leading players are becoming increasingly militant over late-night scheduling, with French Open finalist Casper Ruud describing a 2:37am finish at the Paris Masters “a joke”.
Prince William has revealed how much of a budding athlete his young son Prince George is as the young royal headed back to Lambrook following the half-term holidays
Novak Djokovic begins his bid for a record-extending seventh Paris Masters title with a fluent display in his first match in over six weeks.
Stephen A. Smith is one of the most powerful figures in American sports. How he allegedly treated journalist Jim Trotter was a misuse of that power.
There isn't an era of the UFC without former two-division champ Randy Couture's footprint on it, which makes him a legend forever.
The Rangers were one win away from winning the World Series in 2011, but this time they hope to accomplish the feat.
Tim Leiweke promises to bring back a hockey team to Hamilton in a couple of years to a revamped FirstOntario Centre, just not an NHL franchise. The former Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment CEO and president, now CEO of Oak View Group, visited Hamilton on Thursday to update the privately funded $300-million renovation plan for the 38-year-old sports arena. Leiweke's OVG oversaw the recent $700-million renovation of Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena, home of the NHL's Kraken and the $1-billion UBS
Former Premier League forward Clinton Morrison said he would have loved the opportunity to play for Manchester United and is "frustrated" watching their current crop of players. After watching their heavy defeat to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup, Morrison said some of Erik ten Hag's players "don’t know what it means" to represent the club.
CANCÚN, Mexico — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand advanced to the semifinals of the doubles event at the season-ending WTA Finals with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over sixth seeds Laura Siegemund of Germany and Vera Zvonareva of Russia on Wednesday. The match was a rematch of the U.S. Open women's doubles final, which Dabrowski and Routliffe won 7-6 (9), 6-3. Dabrowski and Routliffe went up a break and took a 4-3 lead in the first set. Serving for the match at 5-4, Da