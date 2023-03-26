Thunderstorms Hit Alabama as Severe Weather Continues in the Region

Lightning flashed over Butler, Alabama, as the area was hit with thunderstorms on Sunday, March 26.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings for counties in southern Alabama, warning that “pin-pong ball-sized” hail could fall in some areas.

The thunderstorms come a day after a series of deadly tornadoes ravaged parts of Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia.

The footage, filmed by a resident of Butler, shows lightning striking near the small town. Credit: @JimKingWX via Storyful