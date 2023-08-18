Thunderstorms Bring Lightning and Heavy Rain to Southeast Florida

Slow-moving thunderstorms brought wind, hail, and lightning to southeastern Florida on Thursday, August 17.

Localized flooding and strong winds were the biggest threats from the storms, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. Three inches of rain had fallen on some areas, triggering flood advisories, according to the weather service.

This footage by John Haywood shows lightning flashing over Fort Lauderdale during a storm on Thursday. Credit: John Haywood via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]