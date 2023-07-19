Thunderstorm Whips Up Spectacular Dust Show in Santa Rosa, Arizona

A thunderstorm produced a spectacular view of blowing dust in Santa Rosa, Arizona, on June 17.

Video captured by Lauren Grace Bailey shows a large downburst from the storm cloud pushing dust outward in all directions.

“We’re in Santa Rosa, Arizona, just south of Casa Grande/Eloy area, and this storm is a beauty,” Bailey said.

“Super high-based storm, gorgeous.”

The National Weather Service issued a warning for blowing dust on Monday afternoon, due to strong outflow winds from thunderstorms. Credit: Lauren Grace Bailey via Storyful