Thunderstorm Sends Lightning Flashes Across West Australian Sky

Lightning illuminated the sky in Northam on November 5 as thunderstorms moved across the state of Western Australia.

Footage captured by Geoffrey Dean Dickson shows flashes of lightning behind ominous storm clouds as they turn the sky purple.

Dickson said he had traveled to a high point in Mount Ommaney to record the thunderstorm as it came in. “I could see spot fires in nearby farmland as the storm approached but luckily it wasn’t a dry storm, so the rain that accompanied it along with local farmers took care of the fires quickly.”

The Bureau of Meteorology issued an update on the same day predicting showers and thunderstorms that would hit the region’s Wheatbelt on Friday. Credit: Geoffrey Dean Dickson via Storyful