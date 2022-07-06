Thunderstorm Resembling Tornado Caught on Camera in South Dakota

An unusual-looking storm loomed above South Dakota on July 3, with video showing its tornado-like shape.

Craig Glantz captured the storm off in the distance with his GoPro Hero 10.

“We captured this #massivestorm in South Dakota with our #goprohero10. Never saw one like this. Looks like a #tornado but it’s a #thunderstorm,” Glantz tweeted alongside the clip.

Severe weather warnings had been issued for many parts of the state over the Fourth of July weekend. Credit: Craig Glantz via Storyful