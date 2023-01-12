Thunderstorm Lashes Lake in Central Alabama

Storms moved through central Alabama on Thursday, January 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Video posted by Twitter user @kimt205 shows gusty wind creating choppy lake conditions as lightning flashes. The poster said that the “rain and lake water” were “being pulled toward the storm” as it passed through the area.

A tornado touched down in the region during the storms, the NWS reported, saying that there were “devastating reports of damage.” Credit: @kimt205 via Storyful