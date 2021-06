A hail storm dumped icy pellets on parts of Manhattan, New York, amid severe thunderstorm warnings on June 4.

Footage uploaded by Twitter user @Natatka84 shows heavy rain and hail hitting the windshield of a vehicle, as a thunderstorm sweeps through the area.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the region, cautioning locals of quarter-sized hail stones and wind gusts of up to 60 mph. Credit: @Natatka84 via Storyful