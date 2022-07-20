Thunderstorm Blows Through Central Arizona

A flash flood warning was issued for parts of central Arizona as rain poured down amid soaring temperatures on Tuesday, July 19, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Video posted to Twitter by Nick Pease shows windy monsoon rain lashing Prescott Valley, north of Phoenix, on Tuesday afternoon, he said.

Temperatures as high as 111 degrees Fahrenheit were recorded in the Phoenix metro area on Tuesday, according to the NWS. An excessive heat watch was in effect for Yavapai County until Friday.