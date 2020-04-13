Thunderbirds Fly Over Las Vegas Hospitals in Healthcare Workers Tribute

The US Air Force’s Thunderbirds squadron paid tribute to healthcare staff with a flyover over Las Vegas on Saturday, April 11.

The flyover featured eight F-16 Fighting Falcons from the Nellis Air Force Base flying across Las Vegas for about 25 minutes.

According to the air force, the Thunderbirds flew over 18 hospitals in total.

The air force described the flyover as a way to “show appreciation and support for the healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential personnel who are working on the front lines to combat COVID-19.”

As of April 12, Clark County, Nevada, officials reported 2,258 positive cases of COVID-19, and 96 deaths. Credit: Clark County, Nevada via Storyful