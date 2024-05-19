Thunder vs Mavericks Game Highlights

The Mavericks overcame a 17-point comeback (8:25 in Q3) and defeated the Thunder, 117-116, in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals to win the series 4-2. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with his seventh career Playoff triple double as he totaled 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists while Kyrie Irving added 22 points. Dereck Lively II totaled 12 points and a Playoff-best 15 rebounds as Derrick Jones Jr. added 22 points on 8-13 shooting. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with a Playoff career-high 36 points, along with 8 assists as Jalen Williams totaled 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists.