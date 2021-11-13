Thunder Valley Casino computer system goes down, affecting slot machine payments

A "connectivity issue" at Thunder Valley Casino caused computers to go down on Friday afternoon, a casino spokesperson said. The outage is affecting phones, emails, points of sale and slot machines, spokesperson Doug Elmets said. "Everyone wanting to get paid by slot machine can't do it electronically," Elmets said. "They have to be paid by hand." He said the connection issue is with AT&T and the casino hopes to return to normal operations "as quickly as possible." Still, there is no immediate timeline for fixing the problem, he said. KCRA 3 has reached out to AT&T for comment.