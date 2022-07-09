Thunder Booms in Edisto Beach as Storm Hits South Carolina Coast

A thunderstorm off South Carolina dumped heavy rain on coastal towns on Saturday, July 9, and prompted special marine warnings from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Charleston.

This footage from Kevin Verbrugge shows rain, lightning and thunder in Edisto Beach shortly before 6 pm.

Verbrugge, who told Storyful he filmed the clip alongside his Labrador, named Pearl, described it on Twitter as a “mean ol’ storm.”

The NWS advised boaters to seek safe harbor, as “wind gusts in excess of 50 knots” and steep waves were expected. Credit: Kevin and Pearl Verbrugge via Storyful