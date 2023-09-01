Thrusts, twerks, and snake hips: First look at Strictly Come Dancing 2023 contestants in new BBC trailer

The Daily Beast

XTucker Carlson may have been the most interesting part of his Thursday interview with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.The former Fox News host and current Twitter podcaster revealed previously unknown details of his split with the right-wing conservative broadcaster and continued criticizing former colleagues, telling Portnoy that his one-time employer is “run by fearful women” and that he was surrounded by “incompetent” people running the business.While making sure to note that he has no