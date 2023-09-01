Thrusts, twerks, and snake hips: First look at Strictly Come Dancing 2023 contestants in new BBC trailer
New BBC trailer gives a first look at the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 contestants. BBC Strictly Come Dancing
New BBC trailer gives a first look at the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 contestants. BBC Strictly Come Dancing
James Burrows said this "Friends" actor left David Schwimmer with "no one to bounce off."
The star recently revealed she broke her hand after tripping over "a long dress"
It’s another good day for Taylor Swift. Having turned live music on its head with her Eras concerts, the singer has now lobbed a bombshell into the American movie business. Out of the blue on Thursday, she announced via social media that a big screen presentation of the Eras tour would be coming to US cinemas beginning October 13.
"They wanted to pay out of their own pockets."
Elon Musk was staying in a Vancouver hotel with Grimes as he weighed up whether to buy Twitter, and played video games on a laptop all night.
The prime-time host inflated the importance of the conservative network to an extreme, critics on Twitter said.
At the Venice Film Festival press conference for his hotly anticipated “Poor Things,” director Yorgos Lanthimos said he really wished Emma Stone could be on the Lido to talk about, among other things, the fact that Bella Baxter, the character she plays, has plenty of sex scenes in the film. “It’s a shame that Emma …
"She was nice but not particularly funny," James Burrows recalled in his new book.
Court will eventually be back in session for The Lincoln Lawyer: Netflix has renewed the David E. Kelley legal drama for Season 3, the streamer announced Wednesday. The 10-episode third season will be based on the fifth book in Michael Connelly’s The Lincoln Lawyer series titled The Gods of Guilt. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will return as …
All this after-dark-fashion during broad daylight.
And Just Like That… just wrapped up its sophomore season on Max — and we’re already looking ahead to Season 3. Season 2 of the Sex and the City continuation was a marked improvement over its freshman run, ditching storylines that didn’t quite work (*cough*Miranda and Che*cough*) and introducing new storylines that did work (hello again, …
XTucker Carlson may have been the most interesting part of his Thursday interview with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.The former Fox News host and current Twitter podcaster revealed previously unknown details of his split with the right-wing conservative broadcaster and continued criticizing former colleagues, telling Portnoy that his one-time employer is “run by fearful women” and that he was surrounded by “incompetent” people running the business.While making sure to note that he has no
Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan posed in lilac lingerie and suspenders from Ann Summers for an Instagram photo taken at home
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Prince Archie looks so grown up in adorable new image from the Netflix documentary, Heart of Invictus...
Megan Fox, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Andy Garcia join the fourth entry in the 'Expendables' franchise, in theaters Sept. 22
Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Julia Sweeney revealed on Dana Carvey and David Spade’s “Fly on the Wall” podcast (via Entertainment Weekly) that Hillary Clinton was so upset over the show’s portrayal of her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, that she personally “wrote a letter” to showrunner Lorne Michaels. Sweeney played a teenage Chelsea in a …
The Celebrant told Insider that the couple decided together on the sign — and, yes, the groom, Jack, found it hilarious as well.
“Emma had to have no shame about her body, nudity, engaging in those scenes,” said Yorgos Lanthimos. “And she understood that right away.”
The A-list actress has been hitting up Europe’s chicest spots in some incredible outfits, donning coveted crochet pieces, multiple flowy backless dresses and a bikini we can't get enough of - read more
"I Am Legend 2" will bring Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan together in a story that will lean closer to the original book the movie is based on.