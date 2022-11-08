Thresher Shark Shoots Into the Air in Nova Scotia

A nature photographer captured the moment a thresher shark breached the water in the Strait of Canso, Nova Scotia, Canada, and leaped into the air.

Video recorded by Simon d’Entremont shows the animal’s impressive tail fly several feet above the water. Thresher sharks are known to use their scythe-like tails to stun prey while hunting.

D’Entremont told Storyful that he believed a sea lamprey had attached itself to the shark causing it lunge out of the water. Sea lamprey are a parasitic jawless vertebrae native to the northern hemisphere. They are known to attack and parasitize sharks for the high level of urea in their blood. Credit: Simon d’Entremont via Storyful