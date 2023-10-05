Three tips to winning a fantasy basketball draft
Yahoo Fantasy analyst Dan Titus offers pre-draft advice for managers ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season.
Early into the 2023-24 minor hockey season, many players and their parents are getting adjusted to a new policy from Hockey Canada. This season, all minor hockey players are being encouraged to wear the base layer they wear under their equipment to the arena. If they don't do that, they will have to change into their base layer inside a closed washroom stall at the rink.The new policy is trying to promote inclusion and to respect the privacy of all participants on a team. It is now the responsib
Toronto manager John Schneider made a bold move to pull Jose Berrios early in Game 2 and it immediately backfired.
Just three days after the 44th Ryder Cup in Rome ended in a heavy defeat for the Americans, there have been further claims of tensions behind the scenes between players in the United States locker room.
Lip readers are analyzing Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's conversation at the Chiefs game—here's what Taylor said!
It's crucial to keep your scoring format in mind when drafting your team. Here are seven players you should approach differently depending on your league settings.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shares his son and daughter Sterling, 2, with wife Brittany Mahomes
The injured Jets quarterback proved to be a right-wing parrot as he blasted the Chiefs tight end on "The Pat McAfee Show."
“Actually so scary how close they were!”
The McLaren driver is thriving in 2023, but the top step of the podium remains elusive.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / GettyNew York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is continuing his anti-vax crusade. And Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce, now known to the public as Taylor Swift’s new boy toy, is his latest target.While appearing on Tuesday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers took a jab at Kelce, whose team defeated the Jets on Sunday night. Rodgers didn’t participate due to an injury that cut his season short. But that didn’t stop him from engaging in some tr
Draymond Green acknowledged that new Warriors teammate Chris Paul is "kind of an (expletive)," much like himself.
Nazem Kadri has been involved in more than a few verbal sparring matches. The Calgary Flames centre certainly knows how to dish it out during an on-ice war of words. Kadri can also appreciate when he — or a teammate — is the recipient of a clever, cutting barb. "I've had my fair share," he said at the recent NHL/NHLPA player media tour in suburban Las Vegas. "You just gotta be on your toes. You just gotta be clever. Sometimes someone will say something and you'll be like, 'Oh, that was pretty go
Travis Kelce is now an NFL star linked to Taylor Swift, but his personality was once considered a red flag by some as he entered the league.
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The governing body for England's referees will introduce changes to VAR following the errors that led to Luiz Diaz's disallowed goal for Liverpool against Tottenham last weekend. The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) has completed a review of the incident in Liverpool's 2-1 loss at Spurs on Saturday. It had already admitted its mistake after Video Assistant Referee (VAR) Darren England failed to award Diaz’s goal, despite replays clearly showing the for
Fans have gotten an up close look at the future of the Maple Leafs this preseason, plus other musing as Maple Leafs camp nears its conclusion.
Maybe there's too much Taylor, not enough Travis. Travis Kelce agreed Wednesday with the idea that NFL TV coverage has been “overdoing it” with the amount of times Taylor Swift has been on screen while attending his Kansas City Chiefs' games the last two weeks. Swift was in a suite Sunday night at MetLife Stadium for the Chiefs' victory over the New York Jets in prime time. Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, told his brother during their “ New Heights ” podcast that cameras show
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 5 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.
Sandra González is at Tropicana Field Tuesday night to see her son play in the U.S. for the first time as the Tampa Bay Rays play the Texas Rangers.
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Former NHL coach Kevin Constantine was suspended indefinitely by the Western Hockey League on Wednesday as coach of the Wenatchee Wild. The major junior league said an independent investigation determined Constantine violated WHL regulations and policies by making what it called “derogatory comments of a discriminatory nature.” The WHL said Constantine will not be eligible to apply to the commissioner for reinstatement until 2025 at the earliest. Constantine was previousl
Tournament host India saw another Cricket World Cup warmup game washed out without a ball being bowled against the Netherlands on Tuesday, while Australia beat Pakistan by 14 runs in a thriller. There wasn't even a toss in Thiruvananthapuram as rain again frustrated India. India’s warmup against defending champion England in Guwahati was also a washout at the weekend.