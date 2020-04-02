Three-time Super Bowl champion is eliminated on 'The Masked Singer'

The Masked Singer Season 3’s remaining finalists from Groups A, B, and C competed together for the first time Wednesday, but while the White Tiger may be used to playing Super Bowls, he didn’t make it past the “Super Nine.” There was no big cat rescue that could rescue him from elimination.

Yes, famous footballer Rob Gronkowski went home this week, this tiger king’s reign of tone-deaf terror finally coming to an end. It was a lonnnnng-overdue result, considering that he’d controversially made it to this round over actual Grammy-winning vocal legends like Chaka “Miss Monster” Khan and Dionne “The Mouse” Warwick. But hey, at least no one can say Gronk wasn’t entertaining.

Case in point: The White Tiger’s final performance featured him shamelessly screeching and pelvic-thrusting through Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy.” Meanwhile, a libidinous lioness (whose furry onesie looked like a Spirt of Halloween Superstore knockoff of Rumer Willis’s more ornate costume from Season 1) worked a Hustlers pole like J.Lo at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show. Apparently Gronk was too sexy for his shirt, but not too sexy for that bejeweled Egyptian superhero armor and enormous Mantecore headpiece that this show made him wear.

The judges were stunned. They probably thought they’d seen it all, after Sarah “The Bear” Palin’s internet-breaking unmasking three weeks ago… but, as host Nick Cannon noted, anything can happen on April Fools’ Day.

But the judges praised Gronk’s irrepressible sense of fun — if not his vocal range — with Robin Thicke saying, “It's no wonder you've accomplished so much in your life and career and why you're so beloved, because your spirit and your personality is so infectious. Every week, you were a fan favorite.”