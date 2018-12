In the second round of the 2018 QBE Shootout, teammates Patton Kizzire and Brian Harman and teammates Graeme McDowell and Emiliano Grillo stayed atop the leaderboard, carding 6-under 66's to get to 19-under for the tournament. They were joined by Gary Woodland and Charlie Hoffman turned in an 8-under 64, joining them at 19-under and one stroke clear of the field heading into Sunday.

