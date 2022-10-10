Three Rescued While 'Fending Off Sharks' in Louisiana Waters, Coast Guard Reports

Three boaters who failed to return from a fishing trip Saturday evening, October 8, were rescued on Sunday after being found “fending off sharks” in waters about 25 miles off the Louisiana coast, the United States Coast Guard (USCG) said.

The trio were spotted by the aircrew dispatched from a USCG station in Corpus Christi, Texas, after various coast guard aircraft and vessels searched an area “roughly the size of Rhode Island,” the coast guard said.

According to Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi, the search had been ongoing for about an hour when a family member received a phone call from a survivor floating in the water. Air and boat crews were diverted toward the location of the call and soon found all three boaters.

One of the survivors was hoisted onto a helicopter with the help of a rescue swimmer, while a boat crew from Venice, Louisiana, pulled the other two aboard after witnessing them “fending off sharks” with injuries to their hands, the coast guard said. A photo later posted by USCG Heartland showed large tears in one of the lifejackets which they said was the result of a shark attack.

“All three men had been fending off hypothermia and swarming sharks for over 24 hours, and time was running out,” USCG Venice wrote on Facebook.

The two survivors taken aboard the rescue boat were transferred to the same helicopter as the first boater. All three were then transported to University Medical Center New Orleans where they were reported in stable condition, the coast guard said.

This footage of the rescue operation was released by the coast guard on Monday. All three boaters were wearing lifejackets when their boat sank at around 10 am Saturday, the coast guard said. Credit: US Coast Guard via Storyful