Three Rescued From Rising River Amid Uttarakhand Flooding

Firefighters said they rescued three people on October 20 after they were stranded by a rising river in Dharchula amid deadly flooding in north India’s Uttarakhand state.

Flooding in the state had killed at least 60 people by October 21, according to the Times of India.

The India Meteorological Department warned of continued heavy rainfall and thunderstorms through to Sunday.

Uttarakhand Fire and Emergency Services posted this video, showing first responders helping the people who became trapped by the swollen river while trying to fetch wood.

Over 150 people have been killed by the widespread flooding across India and Nepal. Credit: Uttarakhand Fire and Emergency Services via Storyful