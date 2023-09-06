Three rescued after catamaran attacked by sharks in the Coral Sea
In August, 15-year-old Ruben took a 5,200-mile trip from a shuttered private zoo in Armenia to his new sanctuary home in South Africa
A report by nearly 90 scientists has found that species are being transported between countries faster than ever before.
A selection of the winning images from the 2023 Bird Photographer of the Year award.
It’s the second grizzly killed in a “surprise, close encounter” in Montana in less than a week.
Researchers said the creatures’ light-colored veins resemble the roots and branches of a bay laurel tree.
It might be the country’s first sighting of this deep-diving animal, wildlife experts said.
Biscuit, a 100-year-old African spurred tortoise, was reunited with his family after he was found in distress in a waterway.
After about 40,000 votes, a Tennessee zoo revealed the name of a rare spotless giraffe that was born last month – Kipekee. Here's what the name means.
A cold front will slice through Ontario and Quebec's extreme heat and humidity Wednesday, bringing the threat for some hazardous storms before it brings cooler conditions
The giraffe who gave birth to the calf was a first-time mother, Sacramento Zoo officials said.
DENVER (AP) — A fancy-looking French angelfish that was found one day with a funny float has its buoyancy back after taking some time out of its tropical trappings to get a CT scan at the Denver Zoo. A zoo worker recently noticed the blue and yellow fish was swimming with a tilt, prompting a visit last week to the facility's on-site hospital for an ultrasound and the CT scan. The CT scan took place in a machine large enough to fit a 700-pound grizzly bear, so some special accommodations were req
Juanita Champion has been gardening in her Halifax yard since she moved there seven years ago. This year, she observed three times as many Japanese beetles than she had in previous seasons."They're a very bad nuisance," she said. "We're not friends, put it that way."She said hundreds of them swarmed her rose bushes and dappled willow this year. She put up three traps, but they just kept coming.She's not the only one fighting with the beetles. Debra Moreau is a small fruit entomologist with Agric
Alberta Fish and Wildlife is reporting that a moose — which they say was in a state of stress and exhaustion due to people taking photos of it — has died. A cow moose seen wandering along residential streets in southeast Calgary attracted a lot of attention on the holiday weekend.The calls to police started around 1:30 p.m. Sunday from the Riverbend area as people noticed the moose making its way south through several districts bordering the Bow River valley. And according to Sgt. Chris Martin,
One photo from 1958 showed a man attempting to feed a bear while a friend snapped pictures at Yellowstone National Park.
The red wolf’s journey from extinction in the wild to conservation poster child and back to the brink has been swift and stunning. The only wolf species unique to the United States, Canis rufus once roamed from Texas to Long Island, New York. Today, the last wild populations, totaling about two dozen animals, are clinging to existence on two federal wildlife refuges in eastern North Carolina.
This dynamic and dramatic image taken in Southern California is a “rare sight” that captures nature at its finest moment.
It’s the unofficial end of the summer, but we’re in the midst of this summer’s hottest stretch as temperatures climb into the 30s across Ontario
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tropical Storm Hilary inundated streets across Mexico’s arid Baja California Peninsula with deadly floodwaters Sunday before moving over Southern California, where it swamped roads and downed trees, as concerns mounted that flash floods could strike in places as far north as Idaho. Hilary brought floods, mudslides, high winds, power outages and the potential for isolated tornadoes. The storm already dumped more than 6 inches (15.24 centimeters) of rain in some mountain communiti
A United Nations report says invasive species are costing the world $423 billion every year to combat. And we are part of the problem.