Three Reported Killed as IDF Conducts Raids and Strikes in Jenin

Three people were killed during Israeli raids and strikes on Jenin, in the West Bank, on Wednesday, November 1, according to the Palestinian Wafa news agency, the Jerusalem Post, and the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

One man was killed due to “injury to the head by bullets,” while two other men were killed when a drone strike targeted Jenin, according to Wafa.

The IDF said that they conducted “counter-terrorism” operations in Jenin on Wednesday, during which they said that a “senior activist” who had “incited, promoted, and financed terrorism” in Jenin was arrested.

While in Jenin, Israeli forces “fired bullets, stun grenades, and toxic tear gas towards citizens and their homes,” according to Wafa.

This footage by Quds News Network shows the aftermath of Israeli forces’ operations in Jenin on Wednesday. Credit: Quds News Network via Storyful